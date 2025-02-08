DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in IQVIA by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,109,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $208.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.39.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

