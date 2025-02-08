Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 181.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.