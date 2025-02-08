Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6912 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.