Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 116 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

