DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 216.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 5,396.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,716,000 after purchasing an additional 651,525 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $195.54 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $199.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of -434.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.09.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock worth $181,434,201. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.39.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

