DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.