Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Enova International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ENVA opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $1,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,058,268.95. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Enova International by 28.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Enova International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

