Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Maxim Group Analyst Says

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $108.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

Enova International stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. Enova International has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $1,055,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,058,268.95. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

