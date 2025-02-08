Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $101.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

ENPH stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,975,000 after buying an additional 2,028,691 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,609,000 after acquiring an additional 142,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

