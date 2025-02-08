Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE:EPD opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,336,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after buying an additional 278,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after buying an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

