EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in EVERTEC by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $276,913.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,362.35. This trade represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,316. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,112 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

