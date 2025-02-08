Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EXC opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

