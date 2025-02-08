Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,500.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,858.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,018.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,959.32. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

