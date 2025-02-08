FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. FMC has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $433,898 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FMC by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

