FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. FMC has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $433,898. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 186.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

