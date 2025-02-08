Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

