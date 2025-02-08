Fourpath Capital Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

