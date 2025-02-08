FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

FOX Stock Down 0.8 %

FOXA stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $55.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,194,000 after buying an additional 425,186 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in FOX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,434,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,006,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,458,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in FOX by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 964,737 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

