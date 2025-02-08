FY2025 EPS Estimates for CVRx Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share.

Get CVRx alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

CVRx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVRX opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 11.32. CVRx has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 89.06% and a negative net margin of 123.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in CVRx by 52.6% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 235,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVRx by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.