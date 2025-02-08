FY2025 EPS Estimates for OneMain Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.80. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

OneMain Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

