FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CBFV Issued By DA Davidson

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $160 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.60. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.43%.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CB Financial Services news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $111,431.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,780.22. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark E. Fox sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $111,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,541. This represents a 23.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,703 shares of company stock valued at $247,995. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

