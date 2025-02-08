FY2026 EPS Estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy Boosted by Analyst

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEC opened at C$17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$753.31 million, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.29. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.10.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.53%.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.