GDS Wealth Management Invests $290,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $3,074,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Tesla by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

