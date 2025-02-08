Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.55.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. TD Cowen raised their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Generac Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Generac stock opened at $142.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Generac has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94.
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
