GFS Advisors LLC Sells 9,477 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

