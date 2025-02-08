Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after buying an additional 646,364 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,409,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,542,000 after buying an additional 1,350,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after buying an additional 369,343 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,052,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 171,177 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

