Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.59% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

