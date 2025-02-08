Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

