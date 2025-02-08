Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.17% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTAB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 989,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,187 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 122,405 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 482,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 438,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

