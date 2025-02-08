Hofer & Associates. Inc Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hofer & Associates. Inc reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average of $229.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $172.62 and a 12-month high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

