Holistic Planning LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Holistic Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.94 and its 200-day moving average is $302.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

