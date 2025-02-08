Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

