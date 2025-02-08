Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 192,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after buying an additional 7,975,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,200,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hubbell by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,417,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $401.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $346.13 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

