Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Humana were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Humana by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Humana by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.68.

HUM stock opened at $274.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.52. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

