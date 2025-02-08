Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.