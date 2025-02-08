Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 39,520 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $172.62 and a 12 month high of $278.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average of $229.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

