Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,642,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,056,000 after acquiring an additional 268,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 55,219.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $17,094,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 75.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Ingredion Price Performance
INGR opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.67. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $107.77 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
