Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,642,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,056,000 after acquiring an additional 268,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 55,219.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $17,094,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 75.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.67. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $107.77 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.