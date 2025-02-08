Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of PXH opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

