IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in IQVIA by 74.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $208.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

