iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

