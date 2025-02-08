iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $293.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $233.68 and a one year high of $299.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.33.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

