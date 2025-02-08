James J. Burns & Company LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.76.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

