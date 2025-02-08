Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 157.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 208,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 50.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.91. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

