Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 351.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $325.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.44. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $245.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -48.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

