Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $165,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.01 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

