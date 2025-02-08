Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Shares of DHT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.39.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. Research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DHT by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

