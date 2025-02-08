Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 71,497 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ KURA opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $672.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.78. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $100,739. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

