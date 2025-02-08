Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Camtek by 21.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 268,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after buying an additional 81,709 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 856,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,388,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Camtek by 107.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,548,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Camtek by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAMT stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

