Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,529 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 539,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 8.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 671,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AZEK by 105.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 18.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,255,149.80. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,170. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

AZEK Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.94. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

