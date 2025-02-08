Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 5,939.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 625,855 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global-E Online by 59.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,091,000 after acquiring an additional 580,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 533,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 629,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 353,973 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.
Global-E Online Price Performance
Shares of GLBE opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $61.51.
Global-E Online Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.