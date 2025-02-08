Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 5,939.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 625,855 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global-E Online by 59.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,091,000 after acquiring an additional 580,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 533,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 629,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 353,973 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $61.51.

Global-E Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.